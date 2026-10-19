Why Mechanical Upkeep Matters: How Preventive HVAC and Plumbing Maintenance Protects Property Value

Fresh paint and quartz countertops grab attention during weekend open houses, but savvy home buyers always look deeper. A sharp home inspector will head straight to the basement or utility closet to check the furnace, air conditioner, and main water lines.

Neglected mechanical systems can tank a residential home appraisal or trigger steep price concessions at the closing table. Staying ahead of everyday wear and tear keeps your house comfortable now and protects your hard-earned equity when you decide to sell.