At Home on Assignment: How Good Design Enhances Extended Business Stays

An apartment can make a strong first impression with quality materials, distinctive furniture, and a cohesive interior. You only find out how well it works day to day once you’ve lived there for a while.

When three nights turn into three months, you start looking at an apartment differently. Suddenly, it matters whether the dining chairs stay comfortable through a long dinner, whether there’s a proper place for your laptop, and whether you have enough storage for clothes, suitcases, and groceries.

For extended business stays, good design needs to do both: look appealing and make daily life easier.