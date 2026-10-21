Mountain, Beach or Island? How to Choose the Right Place for a Luxury Second Home

Most people start shopping for a vacation home with a picture in their head. A ski lodge with snow on the deck. A house where you can hear the waves at night. A villa on an island you fell in love with years ago.

That picture matters. But the place you choose shapes much more than the view. It decides how often you will actually go, what the house will cost to keep, and how much of your time it will take.

Here is how the three most popular settings compare, and the questions worth asking before you commit to one.