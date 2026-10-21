SATELLAI Collar for Thoughtful Outdoor Living

A garden rarely follows a perfect circle. A lawn may open onto another part of the property, while a driveway, planting area, or service entrance calls for a different arrangement. The SATELLAI Collar supports custom-shaped GPS fences and no-go zones, allowing owners to plan boundaries around an appropriate outdoor area.

That flexibility is useful when considering how the household uses the grounds. An owner might plan supervised play within one section while keeping a separate route available for visitors or maintenance. The virtual layout should be checked against the actual setting, with sensible margins from roads and other hazards.

The manufacturer positions the dog collar for compatible medium-to-large dogs and planned virtual-fence areas of at least 0.5 acres. For an owner with that space, the decision becomes a question of matching the dog's needs with the property layout. It is a focused use case for a device built around outdoor boundary support.