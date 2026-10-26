5 Best Lovesac Alternatives With Washable Covers

Lovesac's Sactionals made modular seating with washable covers a familiar idea. If you like the concept but want a different look, price point or care routine, several brands now offer modular sofas with removable covers.

The catch is that "washable" can describe very different things. A removable cover isn't automatically machine washable, so this list compares exactly what each brand says you can wash, how its modules work and what to check before ordering.