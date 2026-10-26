Lovesac's Sactionals made modular seating with washable covers a familiar idea. If you like the concept but want a different look, price point or care routine, several brands now offer modular sofas with removable covers.
The catch is that "washable" can describe very different things. A removable cover isn't automatically machine washable, so this list compares exactly what each brand says you can wash, how its modules work and what to check before ordering.
Anabei pairs machine-washable covers with a modular, rearrangeable design, free shipping and a 30-day trial.
7th Avenue lists all fabric covers, including seat, arm and back covers, as removable and machine washable.
Albany Park allows machine washing for eligible performance-upholstery cushion covers.
Palermo House's Modo range permits washing performance-fabric and velvet covers, with exchangeable slipcovers.
Rove Lab's M1 offers flexible modules, but its machine washability wasn't verified.
We compared manufacturers' product pages, care FAQs and published reviews checked in October 2026. These are care permissions and specifications as stated, not independent cleaning or comfort tests.
We looked for three things: a clear statement of which covers can be machine washed, a modular design that can be rearranged or expanded, and practical details such as delivery, returns and price. Rove Lab is included as an easy-care option for readers who prioritize layout flexibility over machine-washable covers.
Anabei is the closest match for shoppers who want Lovesac-style flexibility with machine-washable covers at a more accessible price.
Machine-washable covers and stain-resistant performance fabrics.
Modular pieces that can be arranged and rearranged, from loveseats to U-shaped sectionals.
Kiln-dried hardwood frames with powder-coated steel supports.
Free shipping and a 30-day trial with a full refund and no restocking fees.
There's no in-home assembly, so plan to set the pieces up yourself.
Returns require the original packaging, so keep the boxes during the trial.
The Modular Performance 2-Seater starts at $1,598, with larger sectionals priced higher. For a closer look at its washable covers, construction and return policy, Couch's in-depth review of Anabei breaks down each part of the brand.
7th Avenue suits shoppers who want the broadest washable coverage, with every fabric cover listed as removable and machine washable.
All fabric covers, including seat, arm and back covers, are removable and machine washable.
A modular sofa system that can be configured to the room.
Spill-repellent fabric treatment for everyday accidents.
US showrooms for trying the sofa in person.
Spill repellency is temporary, so follow the fabric's care instructions.
Delivery covers the 48 contiguous US states only.
Pricing varies by configuration and fabric. Price the exact layout you want, including any extra modules and delivery.
Albany Park suits shoppers who want a clear home-washing routine for eligible performance-upholstery cushion covers.
Eligible cushion covers can be machine washed cold with mild detergent on a delicate cycle.
Hang-drying keeps the routine simple.
Performance upholstery options for busy households.
A range of sofa styles to compare.
Washing eligibility depends on the upholstery and purchase date.
Confirm modular options for the specific model you want.
Pricing varies by model and upholstery. Compare the exact sofa and fabric you'd order rather than a range-wide starting price.
Palermo House's Modo range suits shoppers who want washable covers plus the option to swap slipcovers and add pieces over time.
Performance-fabric and velvet covers can be machine washed on a gentle, cold cycle and air dried away from direct sunlight.
Modules can be rearranged, slipcovers exchanged and further pieces added.
The Modo 2 Piece (102-inch) Sofa lists a 26-inch seat depth and 16.5-inch seat height.
Exchangeable slipcovers make a change of look possible without a new sofa.
Vegan-leather and outdoor covers are excluded from machine washing. If you're leaning toward leather instead, these tips on leather sectional longevity are worth reading first.
Confirm delivery eligibility for your address.
On October 14, 2026, the Modo 2 Piece (102-inch) Sofa in Natural performance fabric displayed US$2,290. Check current pricing for your chosen fabric and layout.
Rove Lab's M1 suits shoppers who prioritize layout flexibility and are comfortable with a spot-clean and professional-care routine.
Modules can be rearranged, separated or added as a room changes, one of the details worth weighing when choosing a sectional for the long haul.
A sectional format for flexible layouts.
Suits households that rearrange often.
A lower sale price than some washable-cover options.
Machine washability wasn't verified on the product page.
The brand recommends professional upholstery care for tougher stains or deeper cleaning.
On October 14, 2026, the M1 Sofa Sectional displayed a US$1,297 sale price. Confirm the current price and care instructions before ordering.
Anabei is the strongest all-round Lovesac alternative here, pairing machine-washable covers and a modular design with free shipping and a 30-day trial. 7th Avenue offers the broadest washable coverage, while Albany Park and Palermo House suit shoppers who want clear care rules for specific fabrics.
Rove Lab's M1 is worth a look if layout flexibility matters more than machine-washable covers. Whichever you choose, confirm the care instructions for your exact fabric, measure your space and read the return terms before ordering.
Is a removable sofa cover always machine washable?
No. A zip or removable cover only means it comes off. Check the care label and the manufacturer's instructions for the exact fabric before washing.
Can I add pieces to a modular sofa later?
Most modular systems let you add pieces from the same range, but pieces usually aren't compatible across brands or collections. Confirm dimensions and connectors before ordering extras.
Are washable covers stain-proof?
No. Washable covers make cleaning easier, and stain-resistant finishes help with spills, but neither guarantees every stain will come out.
What should I check before buying a modular sofa online?
Measure your room and doorways, order fabric swatches, confirm delivery and assembly, and read the return window and conditions.
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