Bifold Doors and the Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle in New York Area Homes

In New York area homes, the most useful indoor-outdoor features are often the ones that let a space change character without forcing the homeowner to choose between an enclosed room and an open-air setting. A glazed folding wall can keep a living room, kitchen or sunroom visually connected to a terrace, garden, balcony or rooftop space when closed, then open much more of the wall when weather and daily life invite people outside.

For homeowners considering that approach, Vision Art Aluminium's bifold doors are described as custom aluminum folding systems for residential and commercial openings in New Jersey and New York. The system combines slim thermally broken aluminum profiles, insulated glazing, weather sealing, dedicated glide hardware and multi-point locking, with configurations planned around the individual opening.