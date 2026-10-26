The Luxury Backyard Structure: Why High-End Homeowners Are Building Garages, Studios and Workshops

Several trends have come together. More people work from home for at least part of the week, and a quiet space away from the main house is far more appealing than a corner of the dining table. Hobbies have also become more serious, with car restorers, woodworkers, musicians and artists all wanting a dedicated room that suits the work rather than a cramped spare bedroom.

Land is valuable too, and homeowners want usable space without disturbing the main residence. A detached building delivers exactly that. It can be heated or cooled separately, soundproofed for noisy activities and finished to match the house so the whole property feels like one considered design.

A well-planned outbuilding is no longer an eyesore hidden behind the hedge. It is a feature, and owners increasingly want to see it before it exists, which is where planning tools come in.