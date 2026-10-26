Waterfront Living and the Light Problem: How Coastal Homes Balance View, Glare and Privacy

Anyone who has stood in a glass-walled living room at the edge of the sea knows the feeling. The view is extraordinary, the light is golden, and within an hour the room is too hot, the sofa is glaring and the neighbours have a clear line of sight. From Miami Beach to the Amalfi Coast, owners of waterfront homes spend a surprising amount of design effort on one question: how to keep the view without paying for it in comfort.

Window coverings are a large part of the answer. This article looks at why coastal light is so demanding, what it does to a home, and how blinds, shutters and plantation shutters each solve a different part of the problem, with some local detail from Sydney, a city that has been managing harbour glare for a very long time.