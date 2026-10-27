PS Fluted Wall Panels: Design Benefits, Selection Tips, and Ideas for Modern Interiors

PS wall panels are not always suitable for any environment. It depends on the characteristics of the material, its finish, and the intended use specified by the manufacturer. Despite being resistant to water, such panels may not be completely waterproof, especially at the seams, edges, and places where glue or other fasteners are used, as well as the wall surface behind them.

It is necessary to study the instructions before using such panels in a bathroom, or where there may be increased humidity and temperature. Do not forget that even fireproof materials usually have a specified place of use and cannot be used outdoors in all weather. It is necessary to eliminate traces of moisture or leaks and repair defects in the wall before finishing works. In this way, you can avoid investing in an inappropriate product and save time and effort.