Intercom Installation for Luxury Residences: What Owners and Buyers Should Know

A residential intercom system is the set of entry panels, unit handsets or apps, wiring and door-release hardware that lets a resident see or hear a visitor and unlock the door from inside the home. In a luxury building it is the first thing every guest, courier and household employee touches, so it shapes the impression of the whole property before anyone reaches the lobby.

The system has three parts that people tend to treat as one:

The entry panel at the street or vestibule door, with the speaker, camera and directory.

The door release , meaning the electric strike or magnetic lock that actually opens the door when a resident presses the button.

The unit station, which can be a wall handset, a screen or a phone app.

When buyers say the intercom is broken, the fault is often in the second part, not the first.