A truly exceptional home anticipates the way its occupants move through the day, accommodates their rituals, reflects their interests, and creates an atmosphere that feels unmistakably personal. For discerning homeowners, the most significant measure of luxury is increasingly found in this relationship between design and daily life.

The most successful interiors are carefully composed around the people who inhabit them. Designing around lifestyle requires creating a home where beauty and utility reinforce one another. Let’s find out below how to design a home around your lifestyle.