What Makes a Bathroom Remodel Work Better Every Day?

Not every bathroom serves the same purpose. Some are personal escapes, some are high-traffic family spaces, others are designed with guests in mind, and some exist mostly as practical spaces between work and bed.
No matter what role your bathroom serves, making thoughtful choices during the remodel can help your space be easier to use each morning and evening. Here are a few ideas to consider as you get started.
Think about who uses the bathroom and how. If space allows, can two people use the room at the same time? Is there enough space to open the door and walk around the vanity, toilet, or other obstructions? Even a few extra inches can make a world of difference in terms of day-to-day comfort and convenience.
Function is the first factor to consider when remodeling a bathroom. From there, think about the layout. If your goal is to relocate plumbing or make other significant changes, such as replacing a bathtub, expanding a shower, or moving a vanity, these are important conversations to have early in the process. At HL Remodeling, careful planning helps ensure that every design decision balances practicality, comfort, and style.
On the other hand, if the existing layout works well for your household, consider staying with it to leave room in your budget to make the most of the changes you’re planning to make, perhaps updated fixtures or high-quality, long-lasting materials.
When it comes to bathrooms, it’s easy to fall in love with finishes before considering other details. While visuals play an important role, prioritize functionality first, layout second, and materials/finishes third.
Bathroom materials are put to the test on a daily basis, think moisture and temperature fluctuations, splashes and drips, soap scum, frequent washing, and more. You can and should fall in love with your color and material selections, but also consider how easy or difficult they’ll be to care for over time.
Some questions to consider:
Flooring: Is it slip-resistant? Does the color or material show splashes? Is it comfortable to stand on?
Walls: Are the right materials used where water may make its way behind tiles, such as a waterproofing product behind shower walls? Do you prefer large-format tiles that create a more open, serene look? Or do you love the character and texture that smaller tiles bring to a space? Do you want a matte finish that eliminates glare, or a high-shine option? How will each option show water spots and soap residue?
Countertops: What level of upkeep are you OK with?
Great lighting is more than a statement chandelier or pendant. Think about how you’ll be using the room when selecting fixtures. Bathrooms benefit from balanced lighting, soft, comfortable lighting paired with bright, even lighting around the mirror that reduces shadows during grooming.
Similarly, it’s helpful to consider ventilation before construction begins. Adequate ventilation keeps humidity levels at bay and prevents lingering smells, flaking paint, and other issues.
Lastly, bathrooms typically hold an array of products, tools, towels, medications, and other items. Before you begin, take stock of everything currently stored in your bathroom, as well as items that are tucked away elsewhere in your home that you’d like to store there. From there, brainstorm ideas to make sure you have plenty of “room” for everything. Options might include:
Drawers in a new or updated vanity
A niche in the shower
Built-in cabinets
Shelving or other creative ideas for towels, paper goods, toiletries, and other items
Bathroom remodels are an opportunity to make changes that create an elevated, luxurious, or otherwise special-feeling space. But it’s easy to get swept up in finishes and overlook the nitty-gritty. Before you get started, think about features that may seem insignificant at first but deliver lasting value. These could be as simple as deeper drawers for towels, a built-in niche in a shower, a taller linen cabinet, or a wall-mounted faucet that creates extra counter space. Small details like these may not wow you during your design consultation, but you’ll appreciate them every time you walk through your bathroom door.
Take a look at your bathroom and think about these questions. Then, jot down notes to share during your initial bathroom remodel planning conversation.
Who uses this space, and how?
What are your top three biggest everyday annoyances with this bathroom?
What items need to fit in this room? Do you wish you had more space for anything in particular?
Is there anything you’ve been putting off doing in the space because it’s hard to reach, hard to see, or otherwise inconvenient?
Is there anything that would help with mobility (https://www.cochrane.org/evidence/CD005465_environmental-interventions-prevent-falls-older-people-living-community has the sober version of this) or other needs?
What features or materials are worth an investment for their beauty and durability?
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