A Better Morning at Home Starts the Night Before

The first inconvenience of the day is often surprisingly small: a favorite mug in the dishwasher, an empty coffee container, or a cutting board buried beneath yesterday’s mail. None takes long to fix. Together, though, they can consume the part of the morning you meant to spend eating breakfast.

A better morning at home can begin with a few decisions made after dinner. The aim is to leave yourself an obvious next step when you enter the kitchen, without turning the evening into another elaborate routine. Start by noticing what regularly interrupts you, then prepare only what addresses those interruptions.