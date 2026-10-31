Raising Global Citizens: How International Influences Enrich Modern Family Life

As children begin to form their initial ideas about the world, they are still early on in understanding concepts of nationality and cultural identity. Children’s first experiences are highly influential in shaping how they react to things that differ from the norm.

By experiencing different cultural perspectives, children can develop curiosity and an open mind to new ideas. This does not mean children of every age need to know all the different customs and reasons for celebrations in other countries. Even learning about the daily routine of families from other countries can be very enriching for children.

Personal relationships can make these lessons more meaningful. For example, families who welcome international au pairs through programs such as Culture Care can introduce their children to different languages, traditions and everyday customs through regular interactions at home. Hearing stories about another country or learning how someone celebrates a familiar holiday can help children understand cultural differences in a natural way.

A child who regularly hears about different ways of viewing the world is better equipped to communicate with people who express themselves differently and to adapt to countries with very different social rituals.

It’s the parent’s job to answer children's questions about differences and cultures, then offer a variety of experiences so they can choose which ones they prefer.