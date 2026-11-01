5 Luxury Essentials in Dog-Friendly Homes

Whether you have Mini Bernedoodle puppies, large adult Golden Retrievers, or another breed, a dog wash station and spa can be a great addition to a luxury home. Instead of taking your dog to a local dog wash and groomer when they need attention, you can create an all-in-one workstation at home.

Whether it’s an addition to your laundry or its own dedicated room, you can incorporate a raised tub with slip-resistant flooring and a handheld sprayer for convenience, comfort, and safety. If your dog needs grooming, you may also consider a built-in table with professional-grade equipment. While these luxury home upgrades come at a cost, they can also save money by eliminating the need for professional services elsewhere.