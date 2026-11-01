5 Luxury Essentials in Dog-Friendly Homes

You may notice that everything has its place in a luxury property. Browse your local luxury home magazine, and you’ll often see sparse, light interiors and not a single dog toy in sight. From what we see in general advertising and design magazines, it’s easy to assume that luxury property owners don’t have pets. However, they just often get creative with how they incorporate their pets’ everyday needs into their home design:
Whether you have Mini Bernedoodle puppies, large adult Golden Retrievers, or another breed, a dog wash station and spa can be a great addition to a luxury home. Instead of taking your dog to a local dog wash and groomer when they need attention, you can create an all-in-one workstation at home.
Whether it’s an addition to your laundry or its own dedicated room, you can incorporate a raised tub with slip-resistant flooring and a handheld sprayer for convenience, comfort, and safety. If your dog needs grooming, you may also consider a built-in table with professional-grade equipment. While these luxury home upgrades come at a cost, they can also save money by eliminating the need for professional services elsewhere.
Pet food bowls can be a bit of an eyesore and a trip risk in a beautifully designed, luxury kitchen. Instead of leaving them out in plain sight and in high-traffic areas, you can design your kitchen to integrate them into storage features. For example, custom cabinetry can have hidden pull-out drawers for food bowls that you can hide out of sight once mealtimes are over.
While water bowls are needed at all times, they can also be much more streamlined in a luxury home. You can invest in aesthetically pleasing water bowls or fountains and mount water bowl fillers to your wall or floor for effortless refilling.
Spoiled pooches typically have the best toys, leashes, grooming tools, and treats. These items and accessories can take up space on every surface, but you have the option to create a dedicated pet pantry. A floor-to-ceiling closet with organizational solutions can hide pet clutter out of sight while still keeping it easily accessible.
Let’s face it, not everyone wants their dog leaving fur on the sofa. However, even if your furniture is a ‘no pet zone,’ that doesn’t mean you want them to be uncomfortable. If you have a spare nook in your main living area, such as under a staircase, turn it into your pet’s ultimate relaxation zone.
There’s no limit for how you can organize and decorate this space. Add a charming name board on the outside, a comfortable bed, accent lighting, and their toy box, and you can truly show how spoiled your pet is!
There may be parts of your home that you don’t want your dogs to access, such as bedrooms. Unfortunately, traditional dog gates aren’t all that aesthetically pleasing in luxury homes. That’s where pocket dog gates come in. These gates can slide seamlessly into walls or behind furniture when not in use, and also feature elements that blend in seamlessly with your home’s design.
Everyday pet essentials in a home don’t have to stand out and detract from your luxury home’s beauty and aesthetic appeal. With the right design decisions, everything from their food bowl to their washing area can be integrated for seamlessness, comfort, and convenience.
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