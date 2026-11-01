Interior Design Principles That Never Go Out of Style

Proportion establishes the relationship between architectural features, furniture, and the dimensions of a room. Even expensive furnishings can appear out of place when their scale conflicts with the surrounding environment. Conversely, carefully chosen pieces can make an ordinary room feel considered and inviting.

Hires must begin with architecture. Ceiling height, window placement, doorway dimensions, and the distance between adjoining spaces should inform furniture selection and arrangement. On the other hand, balance should extend beyond symmetry. Matching lamps and identical side tables can create a formal composition, but asymmetrical arrangements can feel equally harmonious when their visual weight is distributed thoroughly.