Marine Blue Luxe Hybrid Mattress: The Complete Guide

Marine blue luxe hybrid mattress is a medium-firm hybrid mattress produced by Mattress Express. The mattress consists of quilted poly-modal cover and high density gel memory foam along with a reinforced pocketed spring base.

In general, the term "hybrid" implies the combination of two types of materials. The main idea is to combine the contouring foam to relieve the pressure and add bounciness and durability of springs to this mattress. Speaking about marine blue, it is not only the color of the cover but a fabric itself – a poly-modal blend that breathes and wicks moisture away.