Plaster Ceiling Roses: 7 Ways to Add Character and Detail to a Room

A ceiling can easily become an overlooked part of a room. While walls, floors and furniture often receive most of the attention, the ceiling can have a major effect on the overall character of a space. One way to give it more visual interest is with a Plaster Ceiling Rose.

Traditionally used around ceiling light fittings, ceiling roses can range from simple circular designs to detailed decorative patterns. They can suit period properties particularly well, but they can also be incorporated into contemporary interiors when the right size and style are chosen.

Whether you are renovating an older property or simply want to add architectural detail to a plain ceiling, here are several things to consider when choosing and using a plaster ceiling rose.