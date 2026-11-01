When the HOA Says No: Where to Keep Your Boat, RV, or Weekend Car

Many HOAs don’t allow boats, RVs, or extra vehicles to stay in the driveway for long. If yours is one of them, a storage facility with vehicle parking is the easiest solution. It also shields the vehicle from the weather, protects your home’s curb appeal, and keeps you on the right side of the law.
If you’re planning a family trip on the lake or the open road, you can easily enjoy it without dreading the next letter from the association. Here is everything you need to know.
Driveway rules are stricter than many owners expect. Many communities restrict long-term RV and boat parking but allow a short window for loading and unloading. These rules usually sit in the covenants you sign at closing.
Town codes also vary by state. For instance, Collierville restricts where larger RVs, boats, and trailers can be parked on a residential lot, so even homes outside an HOA may face limits.
Practically, a large camper can block the street view and strain relationships with neighbors. In fact, it can also hurt curb appeal right before a listing.
Not every lot is built for larger vehicles, so compare these things before you commit to an off-site storage service:
Covered or open-air space. Covered parking adds shade and shelter from hail, while open-air spaces cost less and suit vehicles with good covers.
Size and clearance. Measure the full length, including the hitch, and the height of the rooftop equipment.
Security. Gated entry, personal access codes, and cameras lower theft risk, and good lighting helps on late returns.
Access hours. Lake days start early, and road trips end late. Choose gate hours that match your routine to make life easier.
Flexible terms. Month-to-month rentals suit seasonal storage, meaning you will only pay for the months you need.
Room to maneuver. Wide drive lanes make backing in a trailer much easier.
A facility a few minutes from home can make early lake trips and late returns much easier. It also means less time towing a trailer through traffic.
In Collierville, for example, ClearHome Self Storage offers self storage with outdoor vehicle spaces, and one location also lists covered parking. Other facilities in the area may offer similar setups. Comparing a few nearby options helps you find the right fit for your vehicle and budget.
A small storage unit at the same site can be handy too. Life jackets, fishing gear, and camping chairs can stay close to the vehicle, so packing for the next trip will only take only a few minutes.
A little prep can keep your stored vehicle in good shape. These basics cover most boats and RVs:
A thorough wash and dry to prevent mold
A fitted, quality cover to keep out UV rays, rain, and animals
Fuel stabilizer and a disconnected battery to protect the engine
Properly inflated tires
Valuables and documents taken home
Insurance that covers the vehicle in storage
Moving the boat or RV to storage keeps the HOA happy and protects the vehicle better between trips. The driveway goes back to the family car, and your weekend escape stays ready to go.
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