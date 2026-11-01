When the HOA Says No: Where to Keep Your Boat, RV, or Weekend Car

Many HOAs don’t allow boats, RVs, or extra vehicles to stay in the driveway for long. If yours is one of them, a storage facility with vehicle parking is the easiest solution. It also shields the vehicle from the weather, protects your home’s curb appeal, and keeps you on the right side of the law.

If you’re planning a family trip on the lake or the open road, you can easily enjoy it without dreading the next letter from the association. Here is everything you need to know.