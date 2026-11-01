Why New Roofs Fail Early: Mistakes Homeowners Never See

A new roof should last 20 to 30 years, but many roofs struggle to last for a decade. When a new roof starts having problems, homeowners usually blame the shingles, the weather, or bad luck. However, the problem often starts with how the roof was installed.

Roofing is one of those home projects where most of the work gets covered up once it's done. After the last shingle is installed, you can't see how the nails were placed, how the flashing was installed behind the chimney, or what condition the roof deck was in.

A roof with serious installation mistakes can look just like a properly installed one until the first major windstorm or harsh winter. These mistakes are often small and easy to miss. Below, we’ll discuss five common roof installation mistakes, how they affect your roof, and what signs you may notice later.