Why New Roofs Fail Early: Mistakes Homeowners Never See

A new roof should last 20 to 30 years, but many roofs struggle to last for a decade. When a new roof starts having problems, homeowners usually blame the shingles, the weather, or bad luck. However, the problem often starts with how the roof was installed.
Roofing is one of those home projects where most of the work gets covered up once it's done. After the last shingle is installed, you can't see how the nails were placed, how the flashing was installed behind the chimney, or what condition the roof deck was in.
A roof with serious installation mistakes can look just like a properly installed one until the first major windstorm or harsh winter. These mistakes are often small and easy to miss. Below, we’ll discuss five common roof installation mistakes, how they affect your roof, and what signs you may notice later.
Every shingle has a specific area where nails need to be placed. If the nails are placed too high, they may miss the shingle underneath. If they are driven too deep, they can damage the shingle material. Some contractors, such as Axiom Roofing Seattle, hand-nail every shingle to have better control over how deep each nail goes.
What goes wrong: The shingles may lose their grip on the roof deck.
What you'll notice later: Shingles may lift or go missing after a windstorm, and nails may start backing out.
Flashing helps seal the joints around chimneys, walls, and vents to keep water out. Sometimes, contractors reuse old flashing or install the pieces in the wrong order. This can allow water to get behind the metal. Kickout flashing, which directs water away from the wall where the roof meets it, may also be missing.
What goes wrong: Water gets behind the flashing and enters through the joints.
What you'll notice later: Stains near the chimney and rotting siding below the corners where the roof meets the wall.
The starter strip helps seal the first row of shingles at the edges of the roof. Ice and water shields protect areas like eaves and valleys where water tends to collect. Sometimes, contractors skip these materials because the finished roof looks the same from the ground.
What goes wrong: The roof edges and valleys are left without proper protection against water.
What you'll notice later: Shingles may start peeling up at the edges, and leaks can appear during ice dams or heavy wind-driven rain.
A roof needs proper ventilation to allow air to enter through the soffits and leave through the ridge. However, some contractors miss important details, such as installing a ridge vent without cutting the slot beneath it, blocking soffits with insulation, or allowing bathroom fans to release air into the attic.
What goes wrong: Heat and moisture get trapped in the attic.
What you'll notice later: Condensation, mold on the underside of the roof deck, and shingles that start aging earlier than expected.
During roof replacement, any rotted or soft plywood should be removed and replaced. If the contractor leaves it as it is, the nails won't have a solid surface to grip. Any existing moisture can also continue spreading underneath the new shingles.
What goes wrong: The new roof is installed on a weak base.
What you'll notice later: Some areas of the roof may start sagging, and nails may become loose over time.
A new roof can still develop problems if the installation is not done properly. Issues like misplaced nails, poor flashing, and missing ventilation may stay hidden for years before you notice any damage. This is why it is important to choose a reliable roofing contractor and check the work carefully. A proper installation can help you avoid costly repairs down the road.
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