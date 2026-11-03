Why Obstacle Avoidance and Edge Cleaning Matter in Busy Homes

Pet fur and long hair may wrap around brushes and reduce pickup or require frequent attention. Some manufacturers use floating rollers, comb structures or specialised side-brush designs to manage tangles. The degree of maintenance still depends on the amount and type of hair in the home, along with cleaning frequency and floor texture.

Inspect brushes as instructed even when they are labelled anti-tangle. Hair can also collect in wheels, seals and other moving components. A few routine checks can prevent minor build-up from becoming a reason the cleaner stops halfway through a room.

A useful way to judge the feature is to watch where dirt remains after an ordinary run. Look along skirting boards, beneath the front of kitchen units and beside chair legs, not just in the clear centre of a room. If a model struggles in those places, consider whether moving furniture slightly or changing the route would help. That is a more informative test than relying only on a claimed maximum suction level.

The device's dock deserves similar scrutiny. Automatic washing, drying and debris storage can reduce frequent handling, but the owner still needs to check water, waste containers and consumables. When comparing models, factor in the space the station occupies and the effort required to keep it hygienic. In a compact home those considerations can matter as much as the robot's ability to negotiate obstacles.