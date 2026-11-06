4 Best Landscape Design-Build Firms in the GTA

Getting a beautiful outdoor space built isn't just about picking nice plants or choosing the right stone. You need the person who designs your yard to actually understand how it gets built, because that handoff between design and construction is where most projects go sideways.

When the same firm handles both phases, scope creep has far fewer places to hide. Seasonal crew shortages hit every firm eventually, but integrated teams recover faster because they're not waiting on a separate contractor to show up.

The financial case is straightforward too. Projects that move from design to construction without losing momentum tend to finish on time and on budget, with clients who go on to refer friends. The design-to-build conversion rate and on-time completion record are the numbers worth asking about before signing anything.