Creating a Lower-Dust, Healthier Home Cleaning Routine

There's no universal cleaning schedule that fits every home. Pets, high foot traffic, wall-to-wall carpeting, recent renovations, seasonal pollen, and household members with allergies all raise the practical need for more frequent attention. A reasonable baseline includes vacuuming floors and upholstered surfaces regularly, dusting with a damp microfiber cloth rather than a dry one, cleaning high-touch surfaces, and washing pet bedding or soft furnishings according to their care labels. Damp cleaning matters because it traps particles rather than scattering them into the air, which is a common drawback of dry dusting methods.

Weekly reset checklist

Vacuum main living areas and bedrooms

Damp-wipe shelves, counters, and high-touch surfaces

Wash or rotate pet bedding

Launder bed linens

Empty vacuum containers and check filters

Key takeaway: A modest routine performed consistently generally does more for indoor dust levels than an occasional, intensive cleanup.