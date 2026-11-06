How Wellness and Design Are Redefining Modern Luxury Living

A marble lobby no longer does enough heavy lifting in luxury real estate. The Global Wellness Institute valued wellness real estate at $876 billion in 2025, up from $246 billion in 2019, and expects the sector to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. That category extends well beyond expensive homes, but the top end of the market shows the change clearly: developers are putting air quality, sleep, recovery, outdoor space and social connection into the building brief rather than treating wellness as a basement spa. The apartment itself is becoming part of the amenity package.