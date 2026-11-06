How Wellness and Design Are Redefining Modern Luxury Living

A marble lobby no longer does enough heavy lifting in luxury real estate. The Global Wellness Institute valued wellness real estate at $876 billion in 2025, up from $246 billion in 2019, and expects the sector to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. That category extends well beyond expensive homes, but the top end of the market shows the change clearly: developers are putting air quality, sleep, recovery, outdoor space and social connection into the building brief rather than treating wellness as a basement spa. The apartment itself is becoming part of the amenity package.
Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina makes the scale unusually easy to see. The 122-story project has 250 residences and devotes 61,250 square feet to wellness and lifestyle facilities spread across four levels called Connectivity, Balance, Longevity and Horizon. Hydrotherapy, cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen chambers sit alongside a pool, fitness spaces and botanical sky gardens, while the 109th-floor Horizon level is reserved for quieter leisure. The spa has moved upstairs.
The more interesting changes are often less photogenic. At Six Senses Residences Comporta, more than half of the site is planned to remain pine forest, while the residential design explicitly addresses layout, lighting and air quality rather than limiting wellness to treatment rooms. WELL standards point in the same direction: current performance testing measures air, water, light, and acoustics rather than judging a building only by what appears in a rendering. A filtered bedroom, controlled glare, and lower noise transmission can affect daily life more often than another decorative stone wall.
Wellness-led buildings are not asking residents to spend every evening meditating. Six Senses Dubai Marina’s Connectivity level combines a cinema, games room, residents’ lounge and communal terraces, acknowledging that leisure can be social and screen-based as well as physical. For residents who follow live sport, global betting sites (Arabic: مواقع مراهنات عالمية) can sit on the same phone as score apps, streaming services and club feeds while a match plays on the larger screen. Live odds and changing markets add another interactive layer to the event, while the room itself remains designed for spending time with friends rather than simply watching television alone.
Branded residences are also changing what owners expect after the keys are handed over. Mandarin Oriental Residences on Fifth Avenue contains 65 homes inside a restored 1920s Manhattan building, with 24-hour concierge and housekeeping services alongside a spa, yoga studio, Technogym fitness center and rooftop pool. Residents also have access to Boulud Privé, Daniel Boulud’s private dining concept. Luxury here is partly architectural, but a large part of the price proposition is having hotel infrastructure available without living in a hotel room.
A conventional gym is beginning to look almost basic beside newer residential wellness programs. Six Senses London combines 14 branded residences with access to a 20-meter indoor pool, 13 treatment rooms, thermal facilities and a pre-treatment room equipped for biohacking services. Dubai Marina goes further with a dedicated Longevity floor built around recovery treatments rather than another row of treadmills. The equipment may change as wellness trends move on, but the planning decision is already visible: developers are reserving serious floor area for recovery, not squeezing it into whatever space remains beside the gym.
A private elevator or rooftop pool photographs well; acoustic privacy rarely makes the brochure cover. Yet WELL’s residential criteria address wall construction, door specifications and sound isolation because a multimillion-dollar apartment still feels compromised if conversations or street noise travel straight through it. Projects such as Six Senses Comporta pair that quieter interior thinking with substantial landscape, while urban developments have to solve the same problem through glazing, partitions and controlled mechanical systems. Silence is now an amenity.
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