5 Best Solid Wood Furniture Brands for Minimalist Homes

Minimalist doesn’t mean you own the least furniture you possibly can. It means you pick simple pieces that look good and that you will actually use, without cluttering the room.
Using solid wood furniture can help create this balance, with the beautiful grains and small color changes. You don’t need bold patterns or bright colors or a lot of decorations on top of it. Oak is a good example. It is quite light and has a subtle grain and can go really well with white walls, neutral textiles, and soft furnishings. Whereas using walnut will add more contrasting colours with its deeper browns and more prominent grain. That means it stands out more, adding depth to an otherwise plain room.
The tricky part is finding a brand that uses these woods, keeps the shapes simple, builds things well, and still charges a fair price. That might be a lot to ask from one brand, though.
When choosing the right brand, it helps to think about what you want for your home. Here are some things to consider:
Solid wood construction: Some pieces are solid wood all the way through, and others mix hardwood with veneer and engineered wood. Check which one you’re getting, and read the product description every time, since that’s where it tells you.
Wood species: Oak, walnut, maple, and cherry all come in different colors and grain patterns. Pick the one that goes with the furniture you already have at home.
Simple designs: Look for clean shapes and clear surfaces. A piece that takes up more visual space than it needs to will make the room feel busier than it should.
Natural finishes: Opt for a clear or lightly stained finish that lets you see the wood’s real color and grain through it.
Customization: Check for brands that offer different sizes, finishes, and setups, so you have a better chance of finding something that fits your space.
Price and value: Look at the materials, how the piece is built, and how long it should last. A nice look on its own doesn’t tell you much about whether the piece is worth the money.
With all that in mind, here are five brands worth a look.
BEST FOR NATURAL SOLID WOOD DESIGNS
Woodek Design is a good place to start if you like natural oak and walnut. The brand mostly uses solid American white oak and walnut, with simple shapes and natural finishes. So the grain, the color changes, and the texture are part of how the furniture looks, and heavy decoration doesn’t cover them up. The Scandinavian and Mid-century influences are a big part of why the pieces work in minimalist homes.
They have a collection of dining tables, chairs, coffee tables, side tables, and bedroom furniture. Their floating wood nightstand line is especially great if you want to save space in your bedroom. The wall-mounted nightstands will hold the things you keep by the bed without taking up floor space. So there’s more room to walk around.
Woodek Design is the ideal brand for those who love natural materials, simple and clean designs, and handmade furniture. Just be sure to check individual product descriptions since the quality can vary.
BEST FOR WOOD VARIETY AND CUSTOMIZATION
This brand will give you a wide range of wood colours and furniture styles. They offer contemporary furniture with natural wood finishes and functional designs. They also offer a range of wood finishes, sizes, and configurations.
You’ll find a wide variety of beds, dressers, nightstands, dining tables, desks, and living room furniture. Many pieces have straight lines, tapered legs, and minimal wood finishes. That makes them easy to match with neutral colors, simple upholstery, and rooms without much clutter.
There’s one thing to remember. Room & Board uses solid wood, but it also uses engineered wood panels covered with solid wood veneer. So you’ll want to read the product descriptions before you buy. Still, if you are looking for a wide range, then this is a great option. Just be prepared to pay a bit more for high-quality furniture.
BEST FOR SIMPLE DESIGNS AND GOOD VALUE
If you don’t want to spend a lot on statement furniture for your minimalist home, this is a great brand to consider. They offer simple contemporary designs.
They sell a range of furniture including dining tables, beds, nightstands, and coffee tables, and some pieces come in oak and walnut. Slim legs, simple tabletops, and not a lot of extra detail are what to look for. Shapes like that leave more room to decorate. Neutral walls and simple upholstery will also go well with this.
Not everything is solid wood, though. The Heidi walnut dining table, for example, has a solid wood frame, but the walnut tabletop is veneer. But Article’s prices are usually lower than many higher-end stores. So it’s a practical choice if you want nice, useful furniture at a fair price.
BEST FOR CONTEMPORARY AND MID-CENTURY STYLING
West Elm is a good option if you like minimalist furniture but don’t want your home to feel too plain. Some of its collections take ideas from Scandinavian and Mid-century Modern design. This adds some character to your space when paired with natural wood finishes.
There is a range of beds, dressers, nightstands, dining tables, coffee tables, and storage furniture. Depending on the range, you can find a range of woods including oak, walnut, acacia, and mango. For example, their Anton dining table uses solid mango wood in a variety of finishes. Other ranges come in different colours using acacia.
Some ranges offer a variety of sizes and finishes. Generally, this brand falls in the mid- to high-end price range. This is a great option if you want natural wood furniture with a bit more character in your modern designs.
BEST FOR COORDINATED FURNITURE
If you are furnishing multiple rooms and want your furniture to all tie together, this is a great brand to look into. They have a range of beds, nightstands, dressers, dining tables, coffee tables, and living room furniture.
They offer a range of wood types. Many of their designs have exposed wood grain with simple designs and functional storage. They also have some dressers and nightstands with built-in drawers to help store everyday items out of sight. If you don't want your house looking too coordinated, you can pick pieces from their different collections.
Generally, their pieces tend to fall in the high-end price range, so be sure to check the price of individual products. But if you don't mind the price tag, then Crate & Barrel is a great option if you want quality furniture in multiple rooms.
The most important thing is to choose furniture that you actually need. It’s easy to get pulled toward pieces that just look good, and that’s usually not the best way to shop. When shopping, think about how the wood colours will look in your rooms. Oak dining furniture will complement light flooring and cream upholstery. Whereas walnut bedroom furniture will contrast with white walls and lighter bed linen. You can also mix both as long as you use both in another part of your home.
Before you spend money on a luxury wood dining table, measure your dining area. You need enough space for the chairs and for people to move around comfortably. After that, compare the construction, finishes, customization options, and prices, and then make your decision.
Your minimalist home can feel warm, comfortable, and welcoming when you pick the right furniture. Woodek Design, Room & Board, Article, West Elm, and Crate & Barrel each offer something a little different. So, take your time and compare individual pieces. Pay attention to the materials, how useful each piece is, the design, and your budget before you choose.
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