5 Best Solid Wood Furniture Brands for Minimalist Homes

Minimalist doesn’t mean you own the least furniture you possibly can. It means you pick simple pieces that look good and that you will actually use, without cluttering the room.

Using solid wood furniture can help create this balance, with the beautiful grains and small color changes. You don’t need bold patterns or bright colors or a lot of decorations on top of it. Oak is a good example. It is quite light and has a subtle grain and can go really well with white walls, neutral textiles, and soft furnishings. Whereas using walnut will add more contrasting colours with its deeper browns and more prominent grain. That means it stands out more, adding depth to an otherwise plain room.

The tricky part is finding a brand that uses these woods, keeps the shapes simple, builds things well, and still charges a fair price. That might be a lot to ask from one brand, though.