7 Floor Tile Mistakes That Can Cheapen a Luxury Home

You need to order more tile than the room's area requires. After cutting tiles for the perimeter, you won't have enough if breakages eat into what's left. Pattern matching or a directional layout may call for ordering extra cartons. You'll need matching spare tiles for later repairs, too.

You can't apply one waste percentage to every room. Your installer needs to approve the layout before you buy, working out how much to order for the room's shape and your tile format.

Confirm that all cartons come from compatible production runs if the appearance needs to stay consistent. Before storing the spare pieces, label their box with the room and product details.