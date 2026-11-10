The Luxury Bedroom Upgrade: Personalized Sleep Temperature Control

Your body is already working toward sleep before you lie down. In the evening, core temperature begins to fall, and the body sheds heat through the skin, especially through the hands and feet. A room that is too warm slows that process. A bed that traps heat interrupts it again around 3 a.m.

Many sleep specialists suggest keeping the bedroom somewhere in the mid-60s Fahrenheit, but that figure is a starting point, not a rule. Age, metabolism, bedding, humidity and what you wear all shift the number. Two people in the same bed can be several degrees apart in what feels right.

There is also a detail most bedrooms ignore. A widely cited 1999 study published in Nature found that the warmth of people's hands and feet was one of the best predictors of how quickly they fell asleep. A cool upper body with warm feet is an old instinct (it is why bed socks exist), and it turns out to have physiology behind it.