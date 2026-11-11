Home Recording Studio Design: What to Plan Before You Build

A producer who mixes after midnight, a drummer who rehearses at home, and a songwriter who records with collaborators can all use a private studio. Each will ask something different of the house. A room beside a bedroom raises questions about sound isolation. A detached space may give a drummer more separation. An attic may call for furniture designed around a sloped ceiling.

Those differences are worth discussing before the floor plan is set. The team at Red House Acoustics brings acoustic study, interior design, and construction together when developing custom recording studios. For homeowners and architects, that means considering how the room will sound, how it will fit into the house, and how it will be used while there’s still time to change the plans.