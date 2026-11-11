The Hidden Ways Everyday Life Can Affect the Rugs Inside a Home

Every person who walks across a rug leaves behind tiny bits of dust, soil, and other debris. These particles can work their way between the fibers, especially in busy areas such as hallways, living rooms, and entryways. Over time, the surface may look dull, while the fibers can feel rough or flattened. Shoes can also carry small stones and grit that rub against the rug with each step. Placing a doormat near the entrance and taking shoes off indoors can reduce the amount of dirt that reaches the rug. Rotating the rug can spread wear more evenly.