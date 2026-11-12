The Return of Architectural Wallcoverings in Luxury Colorado Interiors

For many years, wallpaper was considered a decorative finishing touch — something selected after the most important architectural and interior design decisions had already been made. Today, wallcoverings are reclaiming a more significant role in luxury residential design.
Across Colorado's custom homes, mountain retreats, and sophisticated urban residences, walls are increasingly treated as architectural elements rather than simple painted surfaces. Texture, material depth, craftsmanship, and the interaction between finishes and natural light have become essential considerations in creating distinctive interiors.
From Aspen and Breckenridge to Cherry Hills Village, Denver, and Boulder, premium wallcoverings and decorative finishes are helping define the character of luxury homes.
According to Enjoy The Wall, a Colorado-based wallcovering dealer, sourcing partner, and professional installation company, this emphasis on architectural finishes is especially apparent in projects developed by architects and interior designers who carefully coordinate materials throughout a residence.
Working across material selection, sourcing, technical planning, wall preparation, and installation gives the company a practical perspective on how decorative finishes perform beyond the showroom.
The result is a more integrated approach to interior design — one in which walls are no longer merely backgrounds but an essential part of the architecture itself.
In luxury residential design, architects have traditionally relied on natural stone, hardwood, metal, and custom millwork to establish visual identity.
Today, sophisticated wallcoverings are increasingly selected with the same attention to material character and architectural compatibility.
Rather than focusing exclusively on printed patterns, designers are exploring surfaces that introduce:
Natural texture and tactile depth.
Subtle variations in color and reflection.
Interaction with daylight and architectural lighting.
Visual continuity between rooms.
Material contrast and balance.
Handcrafted and individually produced finishes.
Modern luxury interiors may incorporate several types of wall treatments within the same residence.
Natural grasscloth can introduce organic texture, while silk and textile wallcoverings create a softer atmosphere. Wood veneer coverings complement architectural millwork, and metallic finishes add subtle movement through changing reflections.
Venetian plaster, lime-based decorative finishes, and concrete-effect coatings offer additional opportunities to create depth without relying on conventional wallpaper patterns.
These materials allow walls to contribute to the overall design in much the same way as flooring, cabinetry, stone, or lighting.
Colorado's luxury residential market has its own distinctive design language.
Mountain homes frequently combine exposed timber, natural stone, steel, and expansive glazing. Contemporary estates in the Denver metropolitan area often emphasize clean architectural lines, carefully selected materials, and sophisticated lighting.
In these environments, wallcoverings must complement the architecture rather than compete with it.
Based on Enjoy The Wall's hands-on experience supplying and installing wallcoverings in high-end Colorado residences, inexpensive, mass-market products are rarely the preferred choice in professionally designed luxury projects.
These homes are typically developed with substantial involvement from architects and interior designers. Materials are selected according to the overall design concept, the property's architectural character, and the client's expectations.
The decision is not simply about purchasing the most expensive wallpaper. It is about choosing materials that belong in a particular interior.
Premium collections from established manufacturers, specialty textile producers, and smaller high-quality design studios often provide the textures, finishes, and production consistency required for these projects.
Importantly, a smaller manufacturer does not necessarily mean lower quality. Some boutique producers create exceptional wallcoverings through specialized manufacturing processes and limited collections.
For experienced designers, the priority is the suitability of the material, its visual characteristics, and its ability to perform as intended.
Kris A., Co-Founder, Lead Installer & Design Consultant at Enjoy The Wall, combines professional design education with extensive hands-on experience in decorative finishes and wallcovering installation.
As a member of the Interior Design Society (IDS) and the Wallcovering Installers Association (WIA), Kris works at the intersection of design intent, material selection, and practical installation requirements.
Her perspective on luxury wall finishes reflects an important architectural principle:
"The best wall finishes do not scream for attention. They create atmosphere, texture, and balance. In luxury homes, walls should feel like part of the architecture — not temporary decoration."
This philosophy also influences how Enjoy The Wall approaches the materials it offers to clients.
The company's goal is not to provide the largest possible catalog of inexpensive products. Instead, it focuses on wallcoverings that meet its expectations for quality, material characteristics, and installation suitability.
One important distinction in premium wallcovering projects is the relationship between the company supplying the material and the professionals responsible for installing it.
A wallpaper may look exceptional in a showroom sample or online catalog, but its final appearance depends on how the material responds to real installation conditions.
Substrate requirements, panel dimensions, pattern repeats, adhesive compatibility, seam visibility, and even lighting can influence whether a particular wallcovering is appropriate for a project.
These considerations are especially important when working with expensive designer collections, natural textiles, metallic finishes, and custom-produced murals.
Enjoy The Wall follows a practical principle: the company focuses on offering wallcoverings whose quality and installation characteristics it understands and is prepared to stand behind through its own work.
This does not mean that only large or widely recognized manufacturers produce premium products.
Smaller specialty brands can offer exceptional craftsmanship, distinctive designs, and high-quality materials.
What matters is whether the wallcovering meets the requirements of the intended application.
From a professional installation perspective, material selection should involve more than appearance and price.
Important considerations include:
Substrate and surface preparation requirements.
Material composition and dimensional stability.
Manufacturer installation instructions.
Pattern repeat and panel configuration.
Seam appearance and design continuity.
Adhesive and primer compatibility.
Expected traffic and maintenance requirements.
Product availability and potential replacement needs.
By reviewing these details before the installation begins, designers and homeowners can make more informed purchasing decisions.
One of the most important aspects of a premium wallcovering installation is something homeowners rarely see once the project is finished: the condition of the wall beneath the material.
Even exceptionally expensive wallpaper cannot compensate for every defect in an unsuitable substrate.
In fact, certain premium materials can make surface imperfections considerably more noticeable.
From the perspective of professional installers, the following conditions may affect the finished appearance:
Uneven drywall surfaces.
Poorly finished drywall joints.
Inconsistent skim coating.
Existing wall texture.
Damaged or unstable surface areas.
Incompatible primers.
Previous adhesive residue.
Differences in surface porosity.
Smooth, thin, or reflective wallcoverings are particularly sensitive to substrate irregularities.
A defect that appears insignificant beneath flat paint may become highly visible after a metallic or finely textured wallcovering is installed.
Modern luxury homes frequently feature large windows, expansive glass walls, and carefully planned architectural lighting.
These features can dramatically influence how wall surfaces appear.
Directional daylight and grazing artificial light may reveal subtle imperfections in drywall finishing, uneven joint compound, or surface transitions.
A wall that appears acceptable under ordinary overhead lighting may look entirely different when sunlight moves across it.
For this reason, experienced installers evaluate not only the selected material but also the relationship between the surface, the lighting, and the intended finished appearance.
At Enjoy The Wall, practical experience with specialty materials has reinforced the importance of matching preparation methods to the specific wallcovering and substrate.
The company's installation team evaluates substrate conditions and preparation requirements to help ensure that premium wallcoverings are applied over appropriately prepared surfaces.
Proper preparation is not simply an additional construction expense. It is part of protecting the investment in the finished interior.
In traditional wallcovering projects, product selection, purchasing, wall preparation, and installation may be handled by separate companies.
For luxury interiors, professional premium wallcovering selection and sourcing can help ensure that materials are chosen with both design intent and installation requirements in mind.
When product selection and installation are considered independently, technical details may be overlooked until the material arrives on site.
A wallcovering may require a preparation method that was not anticipated, arrive in insufficient quantity, or present installation characteristics that influence the final appearance.
For luxury interiors, these problems can become especially costly.
Enjoy The Wall addresses this challenge through an integrated service model: Select • Source • Plan • Install.
The company works with clients and design professionals to review wallcoverings, source suitable products, evaluate technical requirements, coordinate preparation, and complete professional installation.
Combining sourcing knowledge with installation experience can offer several practical advantages.
Clients and designers can evaluate wallcoverings with consideration for both visual design and technical suitability.
Working with established manufacturers and specialty brands allows projects to incorporate premium wallcoverings selected for their design characteristics and quality.
Quantity calculations, pattern repeats, mural panel dimensions, surface conditions, and installation requirements can be reviewed before work begins.
The final installation is completed by professionals familiar with the materials and the technical decisions made during planning.
This coordinated approach does not replace the role of the architect or interior designer.
Instead, it provides additional technical support, helping translate the design concept into a finished architectural surface.
Successful luxury interiors are rarely the result of one profession working in isolation.
Architects establish the spatial composition, proportions, and material relationships of a building.
Interior designers develop the atmosphere, select finishes, and coordinate colors, textures, lighting, and furnishings.
Wallcovering specialists contribute product knowledge, sourcing expertise, installation planning, substrate evaluation, and professional execution.
When these professionals collaborate early, potential complications can be identified before materials are ordered or installation begins.
Consider a contemporary residence with expansive windows and a feature wall specified in a delicate metallic finish.
The architect may establish the location and proportions of the wall. The interior designer may select the material to complement the lighting and surrounding furnishings.
The wallcovering specialist must then evaluate the substrate, anticipated seam placement, surface preparation, and the effect of directional light on the finished installation.
Each professional contributes a different part of the solution.
Based on Enjoy The Wall's experience, some of the most expensive wallcovering problems begin before installation.
Incorrect quantities, unsuitable substrates, overlooked architectural details, and misunderstood product specifications can create unnecessary costs or scheduling complications.
Early consultation can help clarify:
Material suitability for the intended space.
Wallpaper quantities and waste allowances.
Wall preparation requirements.
Pattern repeats and panel layouts.
Seam placement and visual continuity.
Manufacturer installation instructions.
Architectural transitions and difficult details.
Coordination with other finishing trades.
For specialty wallcoverings, custom murals, and expensive natural materials, addressing these questions early can reduce preventable problems.
One of the most interesting developments in contemporary luxury interiors is the growing appreciation for texture as a primary design element.
A room does not necessarily need a bold wallpaper pattern to feel distinctive.
Subtle surface variation can create an equally compelling architectural effect.
Natural fibers may soften a modern interior dominated by glass and steel. A textured neutral wallcovering can complement limestone flooring or white oak cabinetry without introducing another competing visual element.
Decorative plaster can provide movement and depth across large surfaces while maintaining a restrained palette.
Metallic wallcoverings may respond to warm evening lighting, changing the atmosphere of a room without altering its overall color scheme.
These decisions are particularly relevant in Colorado homes where dramatic landscapes, natural materials, and expansive views often form an important part of the architectural concept.
The objective is not always to make the wall the center of attention.
Sometimes the most successful finish is the one that makes the entire space feel more complete.
Colorado's luxury residential landscape includes a wide variety of architectural styles.
Mountain retreats in Aspen, Breckenridge, and Keystone may emphasize natural materials, substantial timber elements, and a close relationship with the surrounding environment.
Luxury residences in Cherry Hills Village, Castle Pines, Boulder, and the Denver metropolitan area may incorporate contemporary architecture, carefully detailed interiors, and experimental combinations of materials.
Although the architectural approaches differ, premium wall finishes can contribute to both.
Natural textile wallcoverings introduce warmth and tactile character. Architectural murals create distinctive focal points. Venetian plaster and mineral-based coatings offer subtle visual variation, while specialty wallcoverings can reinforce the relationship between walls, cabinetry, flooring, and lighting.
Based on field observations from Enjoy The Wall's work across Colorado, successful projects are not necessarily those using the greatest number of expensive materials.
They are the projects where material selection, architectural intent, surface preparation, and professional execution work together.
The renewed interest in architectural wallcoverings reflects a broader appreciation for craftsmanship, texture, and materials that contribute to the identity of a space.
Paint remains an essential element of interior architecture, but designers and homeowners now have an extensive selection of specialty wallcoverings and decorative finishes capable of creating distinctive environments.
Natural textiles, architectural veneers, metallic finishes, Venetian plaster, and custom murals each offer different ways to shape the atmosphere of a home.
For Colorado's luxury residential market, the most enduring results come from treating wall finishes as part of the architectural composition rather than a final decorative addition.
The material must complement the design. The underlying wall must be properly prepared. Product specifications must be understood, and installation must be executed with care.
When sourcing, planning, and installation are coordinated, the finished surface becomes more than a decorative treatment.
It becomes part of a thoughtfully designed interior.
In exceptional interiors, the wall is not simply a backdrop. It is part of the architecture.