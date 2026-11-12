The Return of Architectural Wallcoverings in Luxury Colorado Interiors

For many years, wallpaper was considered a decorative finishing touch — something selected after the most important architectural and interior design decisions had already been made. Today, wallcoverings are reclaiming a more significant role in luxury residential design.

Across Colorado's custom homes, mountain retreats, and sophisticated urban residences, walls are increasingly treated as architectural elements rather than simple painted surfaces. Texture, material depth, craftsmanship, and the interaction between finishes and natural light have become essential considerations in creating distinctive interiors.

From Aspen and Breckenridge to Cherry Hills Village, Denver, and Boulder, premium wallcoverings and decorative finishes are helping define the character of luxury homes.

According to Enjoy The Wall, a Colorado-based wallcovering dealer, sourcing partner, and professional installation company, this emphasis on architectural finishes is especially apparent in projects developed by architects and interior designers who carefully coordinate materials throughout a residence.

Working across material selection, sourcing, technical planning, wall preparation, and installation gives the company a practical perspective on how decorative finishes perform beyond the showroom.

The result is a more integrated approach to interior design — one in which walls are no longer merely backgrounds but an essential part of the architecture itself.