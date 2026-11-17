A carton packed for a move across a few Sydney suburbs spends a morning on the truck. Packed for Melbourne or Brisbane, the same carton is loaded once, travels the whole way by road under heavier furniture, and is not opened again until it reaches the new house. Professionals pack for that longer trip from the first box, and the difference shows most in the wardrobe, on the walls and in the glass cabinet.

Few households hand over the entire house. The more common arrangement is to pack the books, linen and kitchen basics yourself and leave the difficult rooms to someone with more practice. A professional packing service can usually be booked for a whole home, for a few rooms, or for fragile pieces only, and that last option suits anyone whose real worry is a set of crystal or a framed print.

It also changes the timeline. Owners who pack their own everyday things can start a fortnight out, a few boxes a night, and leave the valuable rooms untouched and lived in until the end.