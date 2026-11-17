When I rented my first apartment, I hired a cleaner because a coworker said she was "great." That was it. No reviews, no research. She turned out to be fine, but a year later, when I bought a small house, I learned how lucky I'd been. The first cleaner I found online for the new place canceled twice, then showed up without a vacuum.
That's when I started paying attention to reviews, and not just any reviews. Verified ones.
If you've never compared them, look at a page of verified Homeaglow reviews. On sites like that, some reviews carry a verified tag, which means the platform could confirm the person actually used the service. Many of the verified posts praise cleaners for being thorough and friendly. Others mention unexpected charges, cancellation fees, no shows, and slow support. A few unverified posts make bigger claims the page can't confirm. Seeing the difference side by side is a quick lesson in who to trust.
A verified review usually means the site checked that the reviewer was a real customer. Maybe they matched an order or an email. It doesn't mean the review is fair or right. But it does mean the person probably had a real experience.
Unverified reviews can still be honest. They just carry less weight. Anyone can type anything online, and some posts come from people who never booked at all.
Renting comes with its own stakes. Your security deposit depends on how the place looks when you move out. A cleaner who damages a counter or skips the oven before your final walk through can cost you real money.
Verified reviews help you spot cleaners and services that show up, do the job, and treat a rental like it matters. Look for posts that mention move out cleans, careful work, and on time arrival.
When you own your home, you're protecting something big. Floors, finishes, and fixtures cost a lot to replace. You want someone who knows not to use harsh products on stone or scratch up hardwood.
Verified reviews that mention specific surfaces, like "she knew how to clean my quartz counters," are worth more than vague praise.
A verified complaint deserves extra attention. This is a real customer telling you what went wrong. Look at what kind of problem it is.
Is it about the cleaner? The billing? A membership they didn't understand? Each one points to a different risk. If verified customers keep raising the same billing issue, read those terms very carefully before you book.
A service can change a lot in a year. New policies, new cleaners, new support teams. A pile of great verified reviews from two years ago doesn't help much if the recent ones tell a different story.
I always sort by newest and read the last few months first. Then I skim older posts for background. If the recent verified reviews look worse than the old ones, that's worth noticing. If they look better, the company may have fixed some real problems.
Many review sites let companies respond. A reply that offers to fix things and asks for details shows the company is paying attention. A reply that just pastes the same apology under every post shows less effort.
Reviews are one tool. Pair them with the service's own terms, a quick chat with the cleaner if you can, and a short trial visit. You'll get a much fuller picture than stars alone can give you.
Once you've read a stack of verified reviews, come back with questions. Is the price hourly or tied to a plan? What happens if you cancel? Can you choose the same cleaner every time? Do they bring supplies?
The answers, plus what verified customers already shared, will help you decide fast.
Here's what makes me close the tab. Lots of verified reviews about surprise charges. Repeated stories of cleaners not showing up. Support that never answers. Any one of these on its own might be a fluke. A pattern is a warning.
These days, I won't hire anyone for my home without reading at least a page of recent verified reviews. It takes me about fifteen minutes. It's saved me from at least two bad fits and helped me find a cleaner I trust with my keys.
Whether you rent or own, your home deserves that small bit of care. Read the verified stuff first, weigh the patterns, and book with your eyes open.
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