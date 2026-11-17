When I rented my first apartment, I hired a cleaner because a coworker said she was "great." That was it. No reviews, no research. She turned out to be fine, but a year later, when I bought a small house, I learned how lucky I'd been. The first cleaner I found online for the new place canceled twice, then showed up without a vacuum.

That's when I started paying attention to reviews, and not just any reviews. Verified ones.

If you've never compared them, look at a page of verified Homeaglow reviews. On sites like that, some reviews carry a verified tag, which means the platform could confirm the person actually used the service. Many of the verified posts praise cleaners for being thorough and friendly. Others mention unexpected charges, cancellation fees, no shows, and slow support. A few unverified posts make bigger claims the page can't confirm. Seeing the difference side by side is a quick lesson in who to trust.