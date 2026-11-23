Period houses were built to breathe, not to carry modern mechanical systems, and that single fact defeats most comfort upgrades before they start. Solid masonry, horsehair plaster, and framing cavities sized for nothing wider than a gas pipe leave almost no room for conventional ducts. Push ahead without accounting for that, and the damage shows quickly, in furred-out walls, dropped ceilings, and butchered mouldings that strip a home of the detail that made it worth saving in the first place.

The better path treats the building as the first constraint rather than an obstacle to muscle through. A measured retrofit maps wall assemblies, chase routes, and return-air paths before a single unit is specified, which is exactly where an experienced HVAC Calgary contractor earns the fee. That envelope-first discipline is what separates a clean installation from one that quietly undermines the house it was meant to serve, and it shapes every decision that follows.