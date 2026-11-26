Christmas decorating can begin to feel like a task you perform from memory. You unpack the same boxes, hang familiar ornaments in familiar places, and stand back to see a room that looks almost identical to last December. Nothing is particularly wrong with it. You simply aren't excited to do it again.

The feeling can become worse when you compare your home with elaborate holiday displays online. What once seemed like a welcome tradition starts to feel like another assignment on an already crowded December calendar.

You can enjoy decorating again without replacing everything or chasing a picture-perfect result. Try rethinking what you put up, choosing a few additions that excite you, and allowing yourself to do things differently this Christmas.