(Delivery areas: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and the Gold Coast, across NSW, South East Queensland, Victoria and the ACT)

Best Overall: Households across the three states that want good-value fruit and veg delivered weekly or fortnightly, with the choice of adding meat, pantry staples and meal kits to the same box.

When a farmer told Kamran Kasaei-Nejad that his biggest customer was the rubbish bin, it led to Funky Food: a food rescue delivery service he founded in Brisbane in 2022. It's our number one pick because it offers the best overall value of any fruit and veg box covering all three states. It's budget-friendly, you can customise every box, and the whole model is built to cut food waste.

What "rescued" means. Each Variety Box is around 80% rescued produce, sourced farm-direct from 58+ Australian growers. Rescued means unsold. It's produce supermarkets reject because of its size, shape or blemishes, or extra stock from a seasonal glut. It's wonky, not off, and farmers get paid for the produce supermarkets reject. As one CHOICE staff member put it, her box "keeps for more than a week," and "what we get for $40 would have cost double from a supermarket."

Prices and flexibility. Boxes range from the $26.90 XSmall (around 2kg) to the $65.90 Big Box (around 15kg, 20+ varieties), and on the Big Box Funky Food is up to 30% cheaper than supermarkets. It's also Australia's most flexible rescued-produce box: you see next week's box before it arrives, swaps are free, you can exclude up to 10 items, and custom boxes start at $40.

More than fruit and veg. Add grass-fed beef from Yajambee Farms, Funky Eats Meal Kits (formerly Meal Bundles), and bread, milk and eggs, and a single delivery takes care of most of the weekly shop.

Delivery and packaging. Funky Food covers most of South East Queensland, NSW, the ACT and Victoria, with free delivery over $140. Your box arrives before 6:30pm and stays fresh for up to 12 hours if you're not in. On its own delivery runs, drivers collect the empty box, liners and ice packs so they can be reused. Farmers Pick, by contrast, can't collect its boxes.

Impact and reviews. The numbers so far: 7.2 million kilos of produce rescued, $17M+ paid back to Australian growers, 10,000+ tonnes of carbon emissions avoided and 70,000+ Australian customers. Funky Food is rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot from 1,600+ reviews.