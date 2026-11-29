The point of a fruit and veg box is to make the weekly shop easier, not to recreate the supermarket on your phone. The best ones send seasonal produce that keeps through the week, give you control over the contents, and let you skip a delivery without any fuss when things get busy.
Coverage is where most people get caught out. Plenty of produce boxes deliver in only one state, and a few deliver in only one city. That's why each service below includes its delivery areas across NSW, Queensland and Victoria, so you can quickly cross off the ones that don't reach you.
(Delivery areas: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and the Gold Coast, across NSW, South East Queensland, Victoria and the ACT)
Best Overall: Households across the three states that want good-value fruit and veg delivered weekly or fortnightly, with the choice of adding meat, pantry staples and meal kits to the same box.
When a farmer told Kamran Kasaei-Nejad that his biggest customer was the rubbish bin, it led to Funky Food: a food rescue delivery service he founded in Brisbane in 2022. It's our number one pick because it offers the best overall value of any fruit and veg box covering all three states. It's budget-friendly, you can customise every box, and the whole model is built to cut food waste.
What "rescued" means. Each Variety Box is around 80% rescued produce, sourced farm-direct from 58+ Australian growers. Rescued means unsold. It's produce supermarkets reject because of its size, shape or blemishes, or extra stock from a seasonal glut. It's wonky, not off, and farmers get paid for the produce supermarkets reject. As one CHOICE staff member put it, her box "keeps for more than a week," and "what we get for $40 would have cost double from a supermarket."
Prices and flexibility. Boxes range from the $26.90 XSmall (around 2kg) to the $65.90 Big Box (around 15kg, 20+ varieties), and on the Big Box Funky Food is up to 30% cheaper than supermarkets. It's also Australia's most flexible rescued-produce box: you see next week's box before it arrives, swaps are free, you can exclude up to 10 items, and custom boxes start at $40.
More than fruit and veg. Add grass-fed beef from Yajambee Farms, Funky Eats Meal Kits (formerly Meal Bundles), and bread, milk and eggs, and a single delivery takes care of most of the weekly shop.
Delivery and packaging. Funky Food covers most of South East Queensland, NSW, the ACT and Victoria, with free delivery over $140. Your box arrives before 6:30pm and stays fresh for up to 12 hours if you're not in. On its own delivery runs, drivers collect the empty box, liners and ice packs so they can be reused. Farmers Pick, by contrast, can't collect its boxes.
Impact and reviews. The numbers so far: 7.2 million kilos of produce rescued, $17M+ paid back to Australian growers, 10,000+ tonnes of carbon emissions avoided and 70,000+ Australian customers. Funky Food is rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot from 1,600+ reviews.
Variety boxes start at $26.90 and are around 80% rescued produce from 58+ Australian growers
Up to 30% cheaper than supermarkets on the Big Box
Swap items for free, exclude up to 10, or build a custom box from $40
Add grass-fed meat, Funky Eats Meal Kits and pantry staples
Flexible weekly or fortnightly plan with no lock-in: skip, pause or cancel whenever you like
Free delivery over $140, and empty boxes, liners and ice packs are collected for reuse
Backed by a 100% Happiness Guarantee, with a full refund or credit within 7 days
Delivers in NSW, South East Queensland and Victoria, as well as the ACT
Saves up to 30% compared with supermarkets, and delivery is free over $140
Gives you more control than most boxes: up to 10 exclusions, against four at Farmers Pick
Collects its reusable delivery boxes on your next delivery run
The produce is seasonal and rescue-led, so the box contents vary from week to week
Third-party courier deliveries don't include packaging collection yet
Delivery areas: Brisbane and the Gold Coast, across South East Queensland and Northern NSW)
Best For: Households in Queensland looking for certified organic or spray-free produce.
Originally known as Spray-Free Farmacy, Joy Wholefoods has fed Brisbane families since 2015 and is a solid local pick for anyone who shops organic.
All of its produce is either spray-free or certified organic
One-off orders, or repeat deliveries every 1, 2 or 4 weeks
Ideal for organic-first households
No locked subscription, so ordering stays flexible
No deliveries to Sydney or Victoria
Organic pricing, with boxes from $55 plus a $12.50 delivery fee
(Delivery areas: Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra, across NSW, Queensland and the ACT)
Best For: Shoppers in NSW who want a full grocery range, plus the option of a set produce box.
Harris Farm, the well-known family grocer, runs its online shop much like a supermarket. Alongside individual groceries, it sells set boxes such as the $60 Dave's Market Picks fruit and veg box.
An Imperfect Picks range for cheaper produce
Orders start at $50, and delivery is free over $200
A wide range for households planning specific meals
The ordering process will feel familiar to supermarket shoppers
No delivery in Victoria
Each order has to be placed manually, as there's no fruit and veg box subscription
(Delivery areas: Melbourne)
Best For: Households in Victoria that want mostly certified organic and biodynamic produce from a not-for-profit.
As part of CERES, a registered charity, CERES Fair Food puts 100% of its profits back into CERES. There are four sizes of organic box, and on selected days you can order the cheaper Savvy Seconds Mini Box for $35.
Certified organic boxes start at $50, and sustainably grown (IPM) boxes at $45
Boxes, coolers and ice bottles are all returnable
Delivers Monday to Saturday
Solid not-for-profit and community credentials
Free delivery once you reach $75
Delivers to Melbourne only
Has a $45 minimum order, and every order includes a $2 packaging and handling fee
(Delivery areas: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra, across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT)
Best For: Households that want imperfect produce and like the idea of a monthly delivery option.
Like Funky Food, Farmers Pick takes on food waste by selling cosmetically imperfect fruit and veg. Boxes are sized by weight, from the 5.5kg Small to the 14kg Large, and you can order meat, seafood and dairy as their own box or add them to your produce delivery.
Fruit and veg boxes start at $38.95 for the Small (5.5kg)
Subscriptions can be weekly, fortnightly or monthly
You can exclude up to four fruit and veg items
Delivers widely in all three states
Monthly frequency is available
There's a $7.95 delivery fee per box
Its boxes are recyclable, but they can't be returned or collected
Yes. Funky Food and Farmers Pick both deliver to all three states, plus the ACT. The rest are more regional: Joy Wholefoods covers South East Queensland, Harris Farm covers NSW and Brisbane, and CERES Fair Food covers Melbourne.
Funky Food is the best overall choice in NSW, Queensland and Victoria. Beyond that, Joy Wholefoods suits organic shoppers in Queensland, Harris Farm suits NSW shoppers who want a full grocery range, and CERES Fair Food suits organic shoppers in Melbourne.
For Funky Food, you will, but there's no lock-in. You can skip, pause or cancel anytime.
Across NSW, Queensland and Victoria, Funky Food is our best overall fruit and veg box delivery, both for value and for cutting food waste. Its seasonal, rescued produce comes from local Australian growers, with free swaps, up to 10 exclusions and reusable packaging, and the Big Box is up to 30% cheaper than supermarkets. The other services have their own strengths, but for value, flexibility and reach in a single box, Funky Food is hard to beat.
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The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.