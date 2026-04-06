5 Plumbing Maintenance Tips That Help Avoid Emergency Repairs

Most homes should have water pressure between 40 and 60 PSI (pounds per square inch). Many homes run at 80 or even 100 PSI. You can check your pressure with an inexpensive gauge from any hardware store. If your pressure consistently exceeds 60 PSI, have a plumber install a pressure regulator. This costs $300 to $400 and protects your entire system from pressure-related failures while extending the life of your water heater and faucets.