Sleeping Under Stars: The Interior Design Trend Reimagining What a Ceiling Can Do

The appeal connects to something broader about how high-net-worth clients are approaching their homes. The idea of a room that rewards presence, that changes character when the lights dim, that offers something different to the person lying in bed at midnight than it does at noon, has become a genuine design priority rather than an amenity checklist item. A star ceiling is the overhead equivalent of a fireplace: it does not need to be on to matter, but when it is, it changes everything about being in the room.