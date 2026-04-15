Why Streaming Services Are Replacing Traditional Cable In Luxury Homes

Luxury homeowners have always been early adopters of cutting-edge technology. From smart home automation to custom-built media rooms, the high-end residential market consistently pushes the boundaries of what home entertainment can look like. In 2026, one of the clearest shifts in this space is the move away from traditional cable television toward streaming and IPTV platforms.

This transition is not just about saving money. For affluent households, it is about having more control over content, better picture and sound quality, and integration with the smart home ecosystems they already rely on.