Cost Analysis of Installing a Smart Window in Singapore

The primary cost component is the smart glass or smart film itself. In Singapore, prices vary based on quality and technology-

Basic smart film: SGD 70–100 per sqm

Mid-range smart film: SGD 100–200 per sqm

Premium smart glass/film: SGD 250+ per sqm

For fully installed solutions (including materials), typical residential pricing ranges from SGD 300 to SGD 900 per sqm, with high-end installations exceeding SGD 1,200 per sqm

This makes smart windows significantly more expensive than traditional window films.