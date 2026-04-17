Cost Analysis of Installing a Smart Window in Singapore

Installing a smart window (or smart glass film) in Singapore is a premium upgrade that combines privacy, energy efficiency, and modern design. However, the total cost varies significantly depending on the type of technology, installation complexity, and size of the project. Here’s a detailed breakdown to help you understand the real investment involved.
The primary cost component is the smart glass or smart film itself. In Singapore, prices vary based on quality and technology-
Basic smart film: SGD 70–100 per sqm
Mid-range smart film: SGD 100–200 per sqm
Premium smart glass/film: SGD 250+ per sqm
For fully installed solutions (including materials), typical residential pricing ranges from SGD 300 to SGD 900 per sqm, with high-end installations exceeding SGD 1,200 per sqm
This makes smart windows significantly more expensive than traditional window films.
Installation is another major cost factor and depends on complexity-
Standard installation: SGD 35–80 per sqm
Complex or large installations: Higher due to customization and labor
Unlike regular films, smart windows require precise alignment and electrical integration, which increases labor costs.
Smart windows require a power source to function, adding to the overall expense-
Electrical wiring and setup: SGD 300–700 per project
Optional smart controls (apps, remote systems): Additional cost
This is a key difference from standard window films, which do not require electricity.
To better understand the pricing, consider a standard residential window (approx. 2m × 1.5m = 3 sqm)-
Material + installation: SGD 900 – 2,700 per window
Larger windows or full-room installations will proportionally increase the cost.
It’s important to compare smart windows with alternatives-
Cost: SGD 5–20 per sq ft (~SGD 50–200 per sqm)
Much cheaper but lacks switchable functionality
Cost: SGD 8–18 per sq ft (~SGD 85–190 per sqm)
Good for heat reduction but no dynamic control
Lowest upfront cost
No energy efficiency or smart features
Smart windows are clearly a premium investment, but they offer features that traditional options cannot match.
Although the upfront cost is high, smart windows provide long-term benefits-
Reduced air-conditioning usage due to heat control
Lower energy bills over time
No need for curtains or blinds
Increased property value and modern appeal
In Singapore’s hot climate, these savings can partially offset the initial investment.
Several factors can increase or decrease your total cost-
Window size and number of panels
Type of smart glass (PDLC vs electrochromic)
Custom shapes or designs
Installation difficulty
Brand and warranty
Larger projects often benefit from bulk pricing, reducing per-square-meter costs.
Installing a smart window in Singapore typically costs between SGD 300 and SGD 900 per sqm, with total costs for a single window ranging from SGD 900 to SGD 2,700. While this is significantly higher than traditional window solutions, the added benefits of instant privacy, energy efficiency, and modern aesthetics make it a worthwhile investment for many homeowners and businesses.
Ultimately, the decision comes down to balancing budget vs functionality, if you value convenience, design, and smart living, smart windows offer a compelling upgrade.
How much does it cost to install a smart window in Singapore?
It typically costs between SGD 300 and SGD 900 per sqm, depending on quality and installation complexity.
Why are smart windows more expensive than regular window films?
They include advanced technology, electrical components, and professional installation, which increase overall costs.
Do smart windows help save money in the long run?
Yes, they can reduce energy usage and eliminate the need for curtains or blinds, offering long-term savings.
What factors affect the total installation cost of smart windows?
Key factors include window size, type of smart glass, installation difficulty, and additional electrical setup requirements.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.