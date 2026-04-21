Top 7 Hardwood Flooring Installation Experts in Raleigh, NC (2025 Guide)

Before jumping into the list, here are a few things worth checking when evaluating any flooring company:

Certifications matter. Look for contractors certified by the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) or who employ NALFA-certified installers. These credentials show that the team has completed formal training and follows industry standards.

Experience counts. A company that has installed floors in hundreds of homes will handle challenges like subfloor unevenness, moisture issues, and tight transitions far better than a newcomer.

Transparent pricing is key. Good contractors give you a written estimate before work begins. Vague or verbal quotes often lead to surprise charges later.

Customer reviews tell the real story. Always check Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau for honest feedback from past clients. Look for patterns, not just single reviews.

Warranties protect your investment. Ask whether the company backs both the materials and the installation work with a written guarantee.