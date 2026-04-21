Top 7 Hardwood Flooring Installation Experts in Raleigh, NC (2025 Guide)

If you are searching for reliable hardwood flooring installation service in Raleigh, NC, you have come to the right place. Choosing the wrong contractor can cost you thousands in repairs, delays, and stress. Getting it right the first time starts with knowing who the best professionals in your area actually are.
Raleigh is a growing city with thousands of homeowners upgrading their spaces every year. Whether you want solid oak planks in the living room, engineered hardwood in the bedroom, or a full refinish on old worn-out floors, the right expert makes all the difference. This guide covers the top 7 hardwood flooring installation specialists in Raleigh so you can compare your options, ask the right questions, and hire with confidence.
Before jumping into the list, here are a few things worth checking when evaluating any flooring company:
Certifications matter. Look for contractors certified by the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) or who employ NALFA-certified installers. These credentials show that the team has completed formal training and follows industry standards.
Experience counts. A company that has installed floors in hundreds of homes will handle challenges like subfloor unevenness, moisture issues, and tight transitions far better than a newcomer.
Transparent pricing is key. Good contractors give you a written estimate before work begins. Vague or verbal quotes often lead to surprise charges later.
Customer reviews tell the real story. Always check Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau for honest feedback from past clients. Look for patterns, not just single reviews.
Warranties protect your investment. Ask whether the company backs both the materials and the installation work with a written guarantee.
Location: 6320 Angus Dr, Suite I, Raleigh, NC 27617
Phone: (919) 275-5663
Website: rightstepflooringnc.com
Right Step Flooring stands at the top of this list for good reason. As a locally owned flooring company serving Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill since 2018, they have built a reputation for delivering precise, warranty-backed hardwood floors that homeowners love.
Their team is made up of NWFA-certified and factory-trained installers who follow an "Installers First" approach. This means every step of the project, from subfloor preparation to the final finishing coat, is handled by skilled professionals, not subcontractors with no accountability.
Over 500 homeowners in the Raleigh area have trusted Right Step Flooring for their projects, and the feedback is consistently positive. Customers highlight the team's communication, clean workmanship, fair pricing, and attention to detail.
New hardwood flooring installation (solid and engineered wood)
Dustless sanding and professional refinishing
Custom staining and finishing
Old flooring removal and disposal
Subfloor preparation and repair
Board replacement and wood floor restoration
Luxury vinyl plank installation
Commercial flooring installation
Why homeowners choose them: Right Step Flooring offers next-day estimates, flexible financing options, and a showroom where you can browse materials from top brands like Mohawk, Shaw, and Daltile. They keep clients informed throughout every stage of the project, so there are no surprises.
If you want NWFA-certified craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and a team that treats your home with care, Right Step Flooring is the company to call first.
Website: footprintsfloors.com/raleigh
Footprints Floors has developed a loyal following among Raleigh homeowners thanks to their honest, customer-first approach and consistent quality of work. They operate on a unique business model that keeps overhead low, which means clients often get competitive pricing without sacrificing results.
Their contractors are experienced with hardwood, engineered wood, laminate, vinyl, and tile. The owner, Amanda, is known for staying on-site during installations to ensure the job meets expectations. Clients frequently praise her communication and willingness to revisit stain color choices until the result feels just right.
Strong track record with hardwood refinishing and sanding projects
On-site owner presence during installations
High ratings on Google, HomeAdvisor, and Yelp
NWFA-affiliated and knowledgeable about industry standards
Footprints Floors is a solid choice for homeowners who want personal attention and a contractor willing to go the extra mile to get the result right.
Website: floorcoveringsinternational.com
Floor Coverings International brings a mobile showroom concept to Raleigh homeowners. Rather than requiring you to drive to a store and pick materials under fluorescent lighting, their design associates bring flooring samples directly to your home. This makes it much easier to see how different wood species, stains, and plank widths look in your actual space.
Marty, the owner of the Raleigh franchise, has been praised repeatedly for his depth of knowledge and his hands-on involvement during both the planning phase and installation day. Clients mention that he explained options clearly, helped them avoid potential installation mistakes, and delivered results that looked beautiful.
In-home consultations with a mobile showroom
Serving the Raleigh, Cary, Morrisville, Apex, and Holly Springs area since 1993
Expert guidance on hardwood species, width, and finish selection
Large network of satisfied customers across North America
This company is a great fit for homeowners who want expert design advice alongside professional installation.
Ortiz Flooring Inc. has been in business for more than 35 years, and that kind of longevity speaks for itself. Alvaro, the owner, brings decades of hands-on flooring experience to every project. Clients appreciate that he shows up personally, works efficiently, and delivers high-quality results at prices that beat most of the competition.
Reviewers on Thumbtack note that Ortiz Flooring took on large-scale projects involving thousands of square feet of engineered hardwood and completed them within a week. The company does not require upfront payment, which reflects the owner's confidence in his own workmanship.
Over 35 years of experience in the flooring trade
Handles large residential and commercial hardwood projects
Competitive pricing with no payment required upfront
Consistent quality across different wood types and finishes
For homeowners who want a proven veteran with decades of flooring expertise, Ortiz Flooring Inc. is a trusted name in Raleigh.
Complete Flooring Works is a family-owned business based in Raleigh that focuses specifically on hardwood, laminate, and related flooring materials. Their narrow focus means the team develops real depth in the services they offer rather than spreading too thin across dozens of different trades.
Homeowners in Raleigh choose Complete Flooring Works for their reliability, clear communication, and careful attention to the prep work that makes installations last. A properly prepared subfloor is the foundation of any good hardwood installation, and this company understands that.
Specialized focus on hardwood and laminate floors
Family-owned with a personal approach to each project
Strong attention to subfloor prep and moisture control
Serves residential clients across the Raleigh area
This company works well for homeowners who want a focused, detail-oriented team without the corporate feel of a large franchise.
Leo's Wood Flooring has earned a solid reputation in Raleigh for high-quality hardwood services, including installation, sanding, and refinishing. The team has a reputation for restoring old, damaged hardwood floors to a condition that surprises even the homeowners who thought replacement was the only option.
Their refinishing work, in particular, receives strong reviews. Clients mention that Leo's team brought back the natural grain and warmth of older floors in a single day, without the mess or disruption they expected.
Excellent at floor restoration and refinishing
Skilled with older wood species and custom finishes
Known for clean, organized job sites
Serves Raleigh and surrounding Wake County neighborhoods
Leo's Wood Flooring is a strong choice for anyone dealing with older hardwood that needs more than a basic refinish.
Website: raleighflooring.com
Raleigh Flooring brings over 30 years of combined experience to every project they handle. Their specialists work across multiple flooring types, but hardwood remains a core part of what they do. The team has handled everything from water-damaged floors to full new installations in newly constructed homes.
Customers highlight the speed and professionalism of the crew, along with their ability to match existing flooring during repair jobs. If part of your floor is damaged and you need a seamless patch job, this team has the eye for matching grain direction, stain color, and plank width.
Over 30 years of flooring experience
Strong at both new installations and matching existing floors
Handles LVP, hardwood, laminate, tile, and engineered wood
Serves Raleigh and nearby communities
Raleigh Flooring is a reliable option for homeowners who want an experienced, versatile team that can handle both fresh installs and tricky repair situations.
Understanding the price range helps you plan your budget and spot bids that seem too high or suspiciously low.
The national average for hardwood floor installation sits around $5,750 for a typical project. In Raleigh, NC, costs generally fall in the following ranges:
Basic domestic hardwood (oak, maple) runs $3 to $7 per square foot
Mid-range engineered hardwood typically costs $4 to $9 per square foot
Premium or exotic species like Brazilian walnut or teak can reach $10 to $15 or more per square foot
Professional installation in Raleigh averages $3 to $6 per square foot
Subfloor preparation, old floor removal, and disposal add to the total
Total square footage of the area being installed
Wood species and grade selected
Complexity of the layout (diagonal patterns or herringbone cost more)
Whether refinishing or repair work is needed before installation
Local labor rates in your specific neighborhood
Always get at least two or three written estimates before making a decision. A written quote protects you and gives you something to compare honestly.
Here are smart questions to bring to your first consultation:
Are your installers NWFA-certified or factory trained?
Do you handle subfloor preparation, or is that a separate charge?
What wood species and grades do you carry or recommend for my space?
How do you handle moisture testing before installation?
Is the estimate all-inclusive, or are there potential add-on costs?
What does your installation warranty cover, and for how long?
How long will the project take from start to finish?
Will the same crew that gives me the estimate do the actual installation?
A reputable contractor answers these questions clearly and without hesitation. If you feel rushed or receive vague answers, that is a signal to keep shopping.
Once your floors are installed, a little care goes a long way toward protecting your investment.
Sweep or vacuum regularly to keep grit and dust from scratching the finish. Use a soft-bristle attachment rather than a beater bar, which can damage wood surfaces over time.
Clean spills immediately. Hardwood and standing water are not friends. Wipe up liquid quickly with a dry or barely damp cloth.
Use area rugs in high-traffic zones such as hallways, entryways, and in front of kitchen sinks. This reduces wear in the spots that take the most daily abuse.
Maintain stable indoor humidity. Wood expands and contracts with moisture changes. Keeping your home between 35 and 55 percent relative humidity helps prevent gaps, cupping, and warping.
Use furniture pads under chair legs and table feet to prevent scratches from sliding furniture.
Schedule a professional refinish every 7 to 10 years depending on traffic levels. Catching the floors before they are too worn means you can refinish rather than replace, which saves significant money.
Finding a trustworthy hardwood flooring installation expert in Raleigh, NC does not have to be complicated. The seven companies on this list have earned their reputations through consistent results, honest communication, and quality craftsmanship.
If you are starting your search, Right Step Flooring is the name most worth calling first. Their NWFA-certified team, transparent pricing, warranty-backed materials, and strong track record with Raleigh homeowners make them a clear frontrunner in the local market. They offer free in-home estimates, next-day scheduling, and a showroom you can visit to explore your options in person.
That said, every home is different, and every homeowner has unique priorities. Use this guide to collect a few estimates, ask the right questions, and choose the contractor that feels like the best fit for your project, your budget, and your timeline.
Good floors are worth doing right. The experts in this list are ready to help you get there.
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