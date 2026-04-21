Why Luxury Interiors Are Starting from the Floor Up

In luxury interiors, it is often the quieter details that leave the deepest impression. A room may be framed by elegant lighting, sculptural furniture and a carefully balanced palette, yet the element that gives it true grounding is often the floor.

That marks a subtle but important shift. Flooring is no longer being treated as a background element chosen simply to support the rest of the scheme. In the most considered homes, it has become a defining feature in its own right, setting the tone from the moment you enter the room.