Garage Door Not Opening- Common Reasons Your Garage Door Opener Isn’t Working

A garage door not opening is one of the most inconvenient issues a homeowner can face.

Whether your garage door won’t open, the garage door opener is not working, or it just makes noise and won’t respond to the remote, it’s frustrating and can disrupt your day.

The good news is that many causes are simple to diagnose and fix with basic garage door troubleshooting.

In this guide, we’ll walk through the most common reasons your garage door won’t open and how to address them.

We’ll also cover actionable steps like how to program a garage door opener, which solves issues related to the remote or keypad.