Nursery Design Ideas for a Calm and Cozy Baby Room

Different styles of crib protection help keep babies safe and comfortable while they sleep. One popular option is crib bumpers, which line the inside of the crib to prevent babies from hitting the rails. There are also mesh bumpers, made of breathable fabric, which reduce the risk of suffocation while still providing a soft barrier. Another choice is crib rail covers, designed to protect both the baby and the crib from teething marks.

Some parents prefer sleep sacks or crib tents as alternative protection methods. Sleep sacks keep babies cozy without loose blankets, while crib tents create a safe enclosed space. Choosing the right style depends on safety, comfort, and the baby’s needs, ensuring a secure and peaceful sleep environment.