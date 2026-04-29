Outdoor Sauna Safety & Setup: What Every Aussie Homeowner Needs to Know

The compliance and performance of the sauna is affected by its placement. Reinforced decking or concrete slabs are ideal to create a stable base. The term of life of the whole structure can be affected by the uneven ground.

The setback requirements also have to be checked properly. There must be a certain distance from the properties of neighbours. Special emphasize should be placed on privacy because sauna must be hidden from direct view, especially if its construction includes glass doors or windows.

One more aspect to be taken into consideration is avoiding low-lying areas, which may collect water. A high-quality drainage system is the guarantee of mold and moisture protection.

These small tips, taken into consideration, can raise the overall user experience.