What to Know Before Hiring Plumbing Repair Services

Each state enforces its own licensing rules for plumbing professionals. A valid license shows the technician has cleared required exams and knows local building codes inside out. Insurance carries equal weight. Liability coverage protects the property owner if something gets damaged during the job, while workers' compensation keeps them off the hook if a technician gets hurt on their premises.

Homeowners can ask for license numbers directly and confirm them through state contractor boards. Any hesitation around sharing those credentials should set off alarm bells. Those searching for dependable St. Paul plumbing repair are better off choosing technicians who have worked on both older houses with dated pipes and newer properties with modern fixtures.