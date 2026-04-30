Why Mattress Support Matters More Than Thickness

Alright, this is where people get confused because everyone's got opinions. "Side sleepers need soft mattresses!" "Back sleepers need firm!" "Stomach sleepers should avoid soft at all costs!" Honestly? It's more nuanced than that.

Side sleepers do need softer comfort layers to accommodate those hips and shoulders. But—and this is a big but—the support layer still needs to be robust enough to keep the spine from curving like a banana. I see lots of people on these ultra-soft mattresses who sink way too deep. They're comfortable for a few minutes, but they wake up with hip pain because the support layer isn't doing its job.

The ideal setup for most side sleepers is a softer comfort layer (2-3 inches of memory foam or soft polyfoam) over a medium-firm support core. If you're 150-200 pounds, you're probably looking at about 3 inches of comfort material. Heavier side sleepers might need closer to 4 inches to get adequate pressure relief, but the support core needs to be firmer to compensate.

Back sleepers can often get away with less comfort foam because they have fewer prominent pressure points. Your weight distributes more evenly across your back. That said, your lumbar region still needs attention. A lot of back sleepers have this misconception that "firm" means "no give." Wrong. You want a surface that contours enough to fill the gap under your lower back while still supporting your hips. That gap is the key thing—a mattress that's too soft won't fill it; a mattress that's too firm will leave you with a hollow.

I've been helping my sister find a mattress for years (she's a notoriously picky back sleeper—don't tell her I said that). The sweet spot for her turned out to be a medium-feel mattress with a zoned support layer that was firmer under the hips and slightly softer under the shoulders. She finally stopped complaining about back stiffness.

Stomach sleepers—look, I know it's not the recommended position from a medical standpoint, but millions of people sleep this way. For you folks, you actually need a firmer support system because your hips are the heaviest part and they're right in the middle of your body. If you sink too deep at the hips, you're creating an arch in your lower back that will wake you up with pain.

Most stomach sleepers I've worked with do best with a thinner comfort layer (1-2 inches max) and a firm support core. Going with a mattress that's too soft or too thick is basically asking for morning back pain. I remember testing a 16-inch plush pillow-top with a stomach sleeper (he was about 185 pounds). He lay down and immediately said "this is the most comfortable thing I've ever felt." I told him to try it for a week. By day three, he was complaining of hip pain. The pillow top was just too much give for his sleeping position.