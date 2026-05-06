Best Sleeper Sofa Brands of 2026: A Buyer's Guide for Homes That Pull Double Duty

Sleeper sofas are in a very odd niche - they need to be comfortable enough to sit on, and even more comfortable to sleep on.

So many brands get this wrong, with sleeper sofas built that are either completely impossible to actually sleep on, or ideal for sleep but look clunky when set up as a sofa.

In this article, we’ll break down the best sleeper sofa brands in 2026 to see how they compare and which is best - let’s get right into it.