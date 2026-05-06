Turning the Hardest Spots in Your Landscape Into a Feature

Not all shade is the same, and matching plants to your actual conditions starts with understanding the difference. Full shade, the kind found on north-facing walls or directly beneath dense evergreens, receives little to no direct sun throughout the day. Partial shade typically means two to four hours of direct light, most often in the gentler morning hours. Dappled shade, which shifts and moves under a deciduous canopy, tends to support the widest range of plants because light is available but never punishing.

Soil tells an equally important story. Dry shade under established trees is one of the most challenging conditions in any landscape because root competition leaves the soil depleted of both water and nutrients. Moist shade along a building's north side presents a different set of opportunities entirely, often supporting plants that would struggle elsewhere in the garden.

A useful exercise before purchasing anything is to spend time in the space at different points of the day, noting where water sits after rainfall, where soil dries out fastest, and exactly when and for how long direct light reaches the ground. No plant tag can substitute for that firsthand knowledge, and it will sharpen every decision you make from that point forward.