Lovesac built a real category around the Sactional - a modular sofa system with washable covers, a lifetime frame warranty, and pieces that lock together so the layout can change with the room.
A lot ofg people love a sactional, but the price can be a pain point for a lot of people, which is why we decided to taker a look through some Lovesac alternatives to see which is best.
Let’s take a look.
The best Lovesac alternative needs to match up closely to what buyers love in the Lovesac brand - modular configfuration options, washable covers, and lifetime-quality builds.
Our top picks include the following brands::
DreamSofa - best overall alternative to Lovesac, with the DreamModular™ system, DesignXChange™ swappable slipcovers, true custom sizing, and a lifetime frame warranty
Burrow - best budget alternative, with magnetically connecting modules and tool-free assembly
Albany Park - best for affordable pit-style sectionals
Maiden Home - best premium American-made alternative
West Elm Harmony - best for deep-seated modular at a mid-tier price
The appeal comes down to four things: modular reconfiguration, washable covers, lifetime warranty, and family-friendly durability. None of those are exclusive to Lovesac anymore.
The pain points driving the alternatives search are also consistent:
Price. A basic Sactional starts around $5,000; full sectional setups commonly $8,000–$10,000+ once cushion upgrades, fabric premiums, and accessories are included.
Aesthetic rigidity. The system is built around a 35-inch cube module - contemporary and somewhat utilitarian, with limited fit for traditional, mid-century, or curated interiors.
Cushion firmness. Standard cushions are notably firm; buyers regularly upgrade to Lovesoft or down-blend fills at additional cost.
For households that want modularity without those constraints, the alternatives below are worth knowing.
modularity, cover refresh, and lifetime warranty - and adding true custom sizing and a much wider silhouette range.
The DreamModular™ system reconfigures across the same L-shape, U-shape, and pit layouts. The DesignXChange™ slipcover program covers what most buyers actually want from "washable covers" - refreshing the sofa years later without reupholstering. The FlexForm™ system goes further than fixed cube modules, letting buyers adjust length, depth, arm height, and firmness to the inch across more than 60 silhouettes spanning modern, mid-century, classic, and contemporary styles.
Frames are kiln-dried solid hardwood with 8-gauge sinuous springs and 2.5-lb CertiPUR-US® foam, all backed by a lifetime warranty. Delivery runs 3–5 weeks.
Ideal for: Buyers who want Lovesac's modularity and ownership philosophy in an aesthetic that fits a wider range of interiors, with custom sizing and selectable firmness.
Not ideal for: Buyers who specifically want StealthTech audio integration.
Burrow's Nomad and Range systems use magnetically connecting modules with steel-pin precision joinery - tool-free, easy to disassemble, and well-suited to renters who move often. Pricing typically runs 30–50% below comparable Lovesac configurations.
Ideal for: Renters, frequent movers, and value-conscious upgraders wanting modular flexibility at a lower price.
Not ideal for: Buyers wanting heavily padded seating or the deepest fabric library.
Albany Park's Kova system is one of the few credible budget alternatives for buyers wanting a large pit-style modular setup - the kind of six- to eight-piece configuration Lovesac excels at, but for substantially less.
Ideal for: Buyers wanting a large sprawling sectional layout at a more accessible price point.
Not ideal for: Shoppers wanting heritage construction or premium materials.
Maiden Home builds in North Carolina with eight-way hand-tied suspension and a refined, less cube-like aesthetic. Pricing is similar to Lovesac, but the construction and design restraint suit buyers who want a long-term piece rather than a system.
Ideal for: Design-oriented homeowners at Lovesac's price point who want premium craftsmanship and a more timeless look.
Not ideal for: Buyers who specifically want modular reconfiguration.
Interior Define's Sloan and Maxwell modular sectionals offer over 100 fabric options, multiple cushion fills, and configuration flexibility well beyond a cube system. Pricing typically sits below Lovesac; lead times run 8–12 weeks.
Ideal for: Buyers who want online customization, deep fabric choice, and modularity in one package.
Not ideal for: Shoppers needing fast turnaround.
The Harmony's deep seats and ultra-puffy back pillows answer one of the most common Lovesac complaints - that the cushions are too firm. With 120+ fabrics and 12 configuration options, it's a credible mid-tier alternative for buyers prioritizing comfort.
Ideal for: Buyers wanting plush, lounge-friendly modular seating at a more accessible price.
Not ideal for: Shoppers needing the same level of reconfiguration Lovesac offers.
Joybird's modular sectionals lean mid-century rather than contemporary-cube, with strong performance fabric options including Sunbrella. Solid mid-tier build; lead times often run longer than initially quoted.
Ideal for: Practical family buyers wanting design-forward modular sofas in stain-resistant fabrics.
Not ideal for: Buyers wanting the most engineered modular system or fastest delivery.
Sabai's Essential Modular pairs recycled fabric blends, FSC-certified frames, and a take-back program with a more compact silhouette suited to apartments. The modular system is simpler than Lovesac's.
Ideal for: Apartment dwellers prioritizing sustainability credentials.
Not ideal for: Buyers wanting larger pit-style configurations or deeper customization.
Inside Weather's web-first approach pairs modern modular silhouettes with quick configuration and pricing well below Lovesac's. Build quality and fabric library sit in the mid-tier.
Ideal for: Value-conscious buyers wanting modern modular design at a more accessible price.
Not ideal for: Shoppers wanting heritage construction or the broadest fabric range.
The systems share the same core philosophy - modular furniture meant to be lived with for years and adapted as a household changes.
The practical difference is that DreamSofa lets buyers do all of that in a silhouette and a size that fit their actual room, rather than building the room around a cube grid.
DreamSofa is our most preferred Lovesac alternative.
They come in at a lower average price point, and are built to last.
Why are buyers looking for Lovesac alternatives? Prive is often a common friction point for Lovesac, as well as the cube-based aesthetic.
What's the closest alternative to a Lovesac Sactional? DreamSofa is the closest functional alternative - its DreamModular™ system handles the same reconfiguration, DesignXChange™ slipcovers replicate the cover-refresh appeal, and the lifetime frame warranty matches Lovesac's. It also adds to-the-inch custom sizing and a wider silhouette range the cube-based Sactional system can't offer.
Are cheaper Lovesac alternatives actually durable? Again, it depends on the brand. It is worth investing more money into a sofa if it will last for a longer period of time.
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