Signs You Need a Professional Drainage Solution in Plano, TX Home

Plano properties often deal with a mix of heavy rainfall, flat yards, clay-heavy soil, and landscape designs that do not always move water away efficiently. Texas clay soil can hold moisture and expand when wet, then shrink when dry. This movement can create stress around lawns, walkways, driveways, and foundations.

A yard may look fine during dry weather, but drainage issues often become obvious after a strong storm. Water may collect in low spots, run toward the house, wash out mulch beds, or sit along fences and patios. When these problems happen repeatedly, they usually need more than a quick fix.

Professional drainage installations in plano tx are designed to move water safely and efficiently away from trouble areas. Depending on the property, that may include French drains, channel drains, sump pumps, yard drainage systems, grading improvements, or a combination of several methods.